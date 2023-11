Court takes UAH 56 million bail from MP Dubnevych and gives it to AFU

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) collected in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine UAH 56 million of the bail for the member of the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Dubnevych, who fled from Ukraine and was declared wanted.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) requested to collect bail, as Dubnevych violated procedural obligations.

Dubnevych's lawyers asked the court to direct the bail to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court granted this request.

Dubnevych is accused of organizing the embezzlement of UAH 93 million from the Production Support Center branch of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia for the purchase of goods from a company controlled by the politician.

Within the scope of this case, a nail was levied in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Dubnevych is suspected of organizing the seizure of gas from the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, by the Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska CHPPs, controlled by him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested in absentia a Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych, who fled abroad.

Dubnevych fled abroad, he was declared an international wanted man.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and SACPO suspect the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych, of organizing the seizure of Naftogaz's preferential gas for the amount of UAH 2.1 billion from his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

The High Anti-Corruption Court instructed the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to forcefully bring Dubnevych to the court session.