The Higher Anti-Corruption Court has in absentia arrested Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Dubnevych, who fled abroad.

The court made such a decision on November 13, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Dubnevych is suspected of theft of gas worth UAH 2.1 billion.

On November 13, the Investigating Judge of the State Administrative Court of Ukraine supported the position of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) prosecutor and chose a preventive measure for him.

The MP is reasonably suspected of organizing the seizure of state property (natural gas) in the amount of over UAH 2.1 billion and the legalization of illegally obtained profits.

The court satisfied the request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detectives, agreed to by the SACPO prosecutor, and chose to arrest him in absentia.

After the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

It will be recalled that Dubnevych is also accused of the illegal appropriation of UAH 93 million of the funds of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Dubnevych fled abroad and was put on the international wanted list.

The NACB and SACPO suspect the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Dubnevych, of organizing the seizure of Naftogaz's preferential gas in the amount of UAH 2.1 billion from its two thermal power plants – Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court instructed the detectives of the NACB to forcefully bring Dubnevych to the court session.