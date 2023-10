MP Dubnevych suspected of embezzling of gas for UAH 2.1 billion, he is wanted

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) suspect the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych, of organizing the seizure of Naftogaz's preferential gas for the amount of UAH 2.1 billion by his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

This is stated in the message of the SACPO, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 10, on the instructions of the head of the SACPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of the NACB detectives, served MP Dubnevych with the suspicion of organizing the seizure of state property (natural gas) for the amount of more than UAH 2.1 billion and the legalization of illegally obtained profits.

The actions of the suspect are classified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Dubnevych did not appear on October 10 when summoned, did not pick up the phone from the detectives.

His lawyers also do not know where he is and have no contact with him.

Now the MP is being wanted.

The pre-trial investigation established that during the years 2013-2017, the MP of Ukraine, involving 5 other people, organized the seizure of natural gas by officials under his control of the Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants (Lviv Region) for a total amount of more than UAH 2.155 billion.

Under his control, the company-owners of Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants (Lviv Region) concluded a number of agreements on the purchase of natural gas from Naftogaz of Ukraine for the production of thermal energy for the population. In order to reduce the cost of heat for this category of consumers, Naftogaz supplied gas to commercial thermal power plants at prices significantly lower than market prices.

However, Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants received "preferential" gas illegally, without planning to use it for the needs of the population.

Instead, they used this gas in their own economic activities for the production of electricity, which was subsequently sold to SE Energorynok at a tariff determined on the basis of the cost of electricity produced from gas at the market price.

As a result of the described actions related to the embezzlement of natural gas, the profitability of electricity production at Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants in some periods exceeded 130%.

Thus, TPPs received illegal income (surplus profits) in the amount of more than UAH 3.5 billion.

At the same time, during 2013-2018, the MP organized the legalization (laundering) of part of the indicated funds in the amount of over UAH 450 million by transferring them to the accounts of controlled LLCs and non-resident companies, including those registered in the Republic of Cyprus and the Marshall Islands, mixing and disguising and eventually returning to Ukraine under the guise of foreign investment to finance a new business in the Lviv Region.

As of today, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for Dubnevych is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) dismissed the case against MP Dubnevych regarding the embezzlement of UAH 93 million of state funds.

In October 2019, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served the Member of Parliament Yaroslav Dubnevych (For the Future parliamentary group) a notice of suspicion of involvement in the seizure of UAH 93 million of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Dubnevych divorced his wife and the HACC lifted arrest from the house in the Lviv Region and part of her other property.