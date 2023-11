Member of Parliament Yaroslav Dubnevych fled abroad, so he was declared internationally wanted.

Such a decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Once again, Dubnevych did not appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court, where the case was to be considered on the charge of organizing the seizure of UAH 93 million from the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

Previously, the court allowed to forcefully bring Dubnevych to the court session, but as it turned out, he went abroad.

The prosecutor asked the court to declare him an international wanted man.

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request.

Dubnevych is also wanted in Ukraine in connection with the organization of the seizure of gas of Naftogaz for the amount of UAH 2.1 billion by his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Dubnevych, who was declared wanted, was found in the hospital.

The NACB and SACPO suspect the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych, of organizing the seizure of Naftogaz's preferential gas for the amount of UAH 2.1 billion by his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

The High Anti-Corruption Court instructed the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to forcefully bring Dubnevych to the court session.