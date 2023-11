Movement of trucks to Ukraine at border with Slovakia temporarily unblocked

In Slovakia near the border in front of the Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint this morning, November 22, the movement of trucks in the direction of Ukraine was temporarily unblocked. Yesterday, Slovak transporters prevented the movement of trucks to the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU).

"Truck traffic through the Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint is temporarily unblocked," the statement said.

The border guards also clarified that as of this morning, there are about 350 trucks on the territory of Slovakia in front of this checkpoint in the direction of Ukraine.

The SBGSU added that the entry and exit of passenger cars and buses at the Vyshnye Nemetske - Uzhhorod checkpoint continues to be carried out as usual.

We will remind you that on November 21, Slovak transporters blocked the movement of trucks at the Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint.

We are talking about both cars going to Ukraine and those going to Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, Slovak carriers were already blocking the border. This was done as a sign of support for colleagues from Poland.

It is worth reminding that on November 6, hundreds of carriers from Poland blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The reason for the strike was excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.