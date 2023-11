Slovak carriers have blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information from the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, today, from 1:30 p.m., the blocking of the movement of trucks going in the direction of the Slovak checkpoint Vysne Nemecke, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod," said the statement.

According to border guards, it was initiated and conducted by the Union of Motor Carriers of Slovakia. No lockdown dates have been announced.

Currently, there are about 300 trucks in Slovakia in front of the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint in the direction of Ukraine.

The passage of cars and buses is carried out normally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, representatives of the Union of Motor Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) blocked the Vysne Nemecke border crossing point with Ukraine from the Slovak side for an hour in order to support their Polish colleagues.

On November 6, dozens of Polish carriers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine. The rally was planned for a period of two months, that is, until the end of the year. The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.