On November 16, representatives of the Union of Motor Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) blocked the Vysne Nemecke border crossing point with Ukraine from the Slovak side for an hour in order to support their Polish colleagues.

This was reported by the Slovak agency TASR.

Slovak carriers blocked the road to the crossing with cars from 13:00 to 14:00. Polish truck carriers also joined the blockade, blocking the border with Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

UNAS requires the European Commission to immediately introduce permits for the transportation of Ukrainian trucks, as European companies cannot compete with them.

Motor carriers of Slovakia threaten that if the situation is not resolved, the border with Ukraine will be permanently blocked.

"If there is no progress, the Poles will continue to block the border, and we will join in by blocking the entire Vysne Nemecke." We will be forced because there is no other way," UNAS chair Stanislav Skala said in a comment to the newspaper.

Highwaymen blocked the road to the crossing with cars. The warning campaign lasted an hour. Protesters will wait for a response for seven days.

Slovakian customs later said the hour-long blockade had not affected their work. The police did not report any violations and assured that they were monitoring public order in the area of the checkpoint.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November, six dozen Polish carriers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.

A 40-kilometer queue formed on the border of Ukraine and Poland.