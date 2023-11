Polish transporters started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

Volodymyr Balin, vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers (ASMAP), announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, near Dorohusk (Poland), the strike began at 1:20 p.m. Kyiv time, traffic is blocked, in fact one car is released for export and import during the time. They do not allow cars that go with our 24th group of goods. So far, there is no confirmation from Hrebenne (Poland), I think they will start an action there today as well. I hope it will be a one-day action, and not as they said until the end of the year," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish carriers postponed the strike at the border with Ukraine to November 6.

Earlier, the Ukravtoprom association reported that on November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike at the Ukrainian border, blocking all available entrances from Ukraine.

The action is planned for a period of two months, that is, until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.