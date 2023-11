5 trucks per hour. Resumption of truck traffic on border with Slovakia

From 8 p.m. on Monday, November 21, Slovakia will pass five trucks every hour through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint - one vehicle from Ukraine and four in the opposite direction.

Ukrainian News Agency reports this with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, from 8 p.m. on November 21, 2023, the Slovak side will pass one truck from Ukraine and 4 trucks will be allowed into Ukraine in one hour," the message says.

It is emphasized that the passage of passenger cars and buses across the border is carried out normally.

The department added that within its competence they take all measures to resolve the situation at the border.

Recall, earlier today, November 21, Slovak carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

We are talking about both vehicles going to Ukraine and those moving to Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, Slovak carriers were already arranging to block the border. This was done in support of colleagues from Poland.

Recal that on November 6, hundreds of carriers from Poland blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The reason for the rally was excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.