US President Joe Biden's approval rating is starting to rise after a record drop. Voters scored high on questions about economic growth and the number of jobs. This was reported on Monday, November 20, by The Hill with reference to the results of research by the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll group.

Specifically, 44% of respondents approve of how Biden is handling the economy, up from 41% last month. At the same time, 50% of respondents approved of his approach to creating stimulating jobs, compared to 49% in October. In addition, respondents rated better the conduct of foreign affairs, the fight against violence, and the current administration's response to Hamas's war against Israel.

The overall approval rating of Biden's cabinet was 45%, which is higher than it was during the survey conducted in October.

Still, bigger questions remain about whether it will provide enough support for Biden to win another presidential election.

"We saw a slight improvement in Biden's approval rating among voters because there were some better economic indicators. But that didn't translate into an increase in support for Biden because there are deep concerns about his age and dissatisfaction with his presidency," said Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll co-director Mark Penn.

However, the next elections are almost a year away, scheduled for November 5, 2024.

On November 20, US President Joe Biden turned 81.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden discussed russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Gaza Strip during the talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In October, Biden assured that the US would simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel in wars because they could afford it.