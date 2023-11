At the talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, they discussed the issue of russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. President Joe Biden said this at a press conference after more than four hours of negotiations, Voice of America reports.

"President Xi and I also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues, including russia's refusal to stop its brutal and aggressive war against Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza," he said.

According to the American president, the meeting also discussed a number of other global issues, including human rights issues, the issue of the detention of American citizens in China, and the issue of Taiwan.

"As always, I raised issues of concern to the United States about the actions of the PRC, including the issues of U.S. citizens who have been detained and denied entry, human rights, and developments in the South China Sea. We discussed all three of these," Biden said.

The U.S. President added that he spoke about the situation around Taiwan at the meeting.

"I also emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Biden noted.

It will be recalled that Chinese leader Xi Jinping flew to the United States for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco and met with U.S. President Joe Biden there. Aside from other issues, Ukraine is going to be discussed at the summit.