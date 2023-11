Zelenskyy congratulates Biden on his birthday and wishes him victory along with Ukraine against aggression and

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden on his birthday and wished him victory along with Ukraine in the struggle against aggression and terror.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Olena Zelenska and I are wishing U.S. President Joe Biden a very happy birthday. We, like all Ukrainians, are grateful to the United States for leading the way in defending freedom and life in these trying times. There is one thing Ukrainians wish each other every symbolic day nowadays: victory. So today, we wish President Biden what is so needed for freedom: victory in our common struggle against aggression and terror,” he wrote.

Today, November 20, American President Joe Biden turned 81.

