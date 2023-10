U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to fund more than USD 100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine.

CNBC announced this on Friday.

The allocated funds will be divided as follows:

USD 61.4 billion for Ukraine;

USD 14.3 billion for Israel;

USD 9.15 billion in humanitarian aid for these two countries, as well as for the Gaza Strip;

USD 13.6 billion to protect U.S. borders to deal with large numbers of immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as to counter the fentanyl trade;

USD 4 billion in military aid and government funding intended to counter China's regional efforts in Asia.

As for the "Ukrainian" part of the budget, the money will go to weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to replenish the U.S. Department of Defense stocks, from which they sponsored Ukraine.

In addition, the United States is going to finance the Ukrainian budget to support the Ukrainian economy.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that Joe Biden planned to submit to Congress a request for funding, which would include an amount of USD 60 billion for Ukraine, along with other assistance aimed at Israel, a total of USD 100 billion.