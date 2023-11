Ukraine has the right to kill putin. Zelenskyy gives interview to The Sun

Ukraine has every right to defend its land. This is how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered the question in an interview with the tabloid The Sun, whether the state would risk killing russian dictator vladimir putin.

The publication notes that several pro-russian collaborators have been killed or injured in car bombings and landmines believed to have been created by Ukrainian special forces and partisans. Zelenskyy refused to say whether Ukraine liquidated collaborators or russian occupiers.

"I cannot talk to you about any special operations of the Ukrainian intelligence or secret service or any special forces. There are moments that we do not discuss. Not only inside russia, there are things that we do not discuss in our temporarily occupied territories," the President said.

When asked whether Ukraine would risk killing putin if the opportunity arose, Zelenskyy said: "This is a war, and Ukraine has every right to defend our land."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy denied the possibility of negotiations with the aggressor state of russia without the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the territory of Ukraine.

On November 17, Zelenskyy said that russia is preparing a plan to destabilize Ukraine called "Maidan-3".

On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not consider the situation at the front to be a stalemate, and that Ukraine will not negotiate with russia.