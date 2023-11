The aggressor state russia seeks to sow division in Ukrainian society, creating chaos within the country and, in the end, removing the president. For this, the russian federation is preparing its "Maidan" in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, Bloomberg reports.

Zelenskyy said the relevant information came from Ukraine's partners. According to him, russia wants to remove power with the help of Maidan, for which it is shaking the situation inside the country and trying to split society.

"Our intelligence has information, which also came from our partners,” Zelenskyy said, describing a disinformation plan known internally as “Maidan 3,” a reference to the central square in Kyiv that was the focal point of uprisings in 2004 and 2014. The latter played a role in toppling russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych.

The President of Ukraine also noted that the shift in focus on the war between Israel and Hamas slowed the supply of artillery shells to Kyiv, undermining military efforts in a counterattack against russia, Bloomberg reports.

