The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is not going as well as hoped. People are tired of constant airstrikes, the destruction of their homes, and the killing of their loved ones, but there is no desire to demand peace or sit down at the negotiating table with the aggressor state.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Zelenskyy admitted that his country's fight back this year had not gone as well as he had hoped, with troops in a major counteroffensive advancing about 10 miles in five months. He acknowledged that the lack of progress had dismayed some allies, who doubted whether Ukraine could drive out russian forces. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs more successful results on the battlefield, but the occupiers continue to control the sky, without which it is very difficult to advance.

"Ukraine's will to defeat Vladimir Putin's russia remains strong - and there is no way out in morale. People are tired of constant airstrikes, tired of shelling, tired of the destruction of their homes and the killing of their loved ones. But if you ask them, are you ready to give russia our land? Are you ready to talk to the russians about how to end all this? Are you personally ready for a compromise with Putin, and are you tired of it? They will tell you that we are not tired. We are ready to stand further," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president emphasized that it is impossible to talk about peace at any price because the russian federation and Putin do not want to end the war but want to kill Ukrainians. According to him, Ukraine is counting on a just peace: "Is it difficult on the battlefield? Yes. But now should we be friends or sit down at the diplomatic table with russia? No!" said Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not consider the situation at the front to be a stalemate and that Ukraine will not negotiate with russia.

On November 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is not conducting any negotiations with the aggressor state russia.

In the first half of August, Kuleba assumed that this fall, Ukraine would face an increase in "voices" regarding the need for negotiations with russia.