Situation at front not stalemate, there will be no negotiations and concessions - President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider the situation at the front to be stalemate and says Ukraine will not negotiate with russia. The Head of State noted this on Saturday, November 4, at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Commenting on the article in The Economist of the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stating that the situation at the front was deadlocked, Zelenskyy said that the situation is not stalemate.

“This is not a stalemate. Russia controls the sky. We take care of our military. No one wants to just throw like russia throws its people like meat... How to overcome this? F-16, we have to wait for the guys to learn, to come back. When there is air defense at the front, the military goes ahead, uses equipment," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy recalled that last year everyone believed that we were in a stalemate.

"Several military tricks, and you remember, the Kharkiv Region was liberated," he said.

We have no right to give up. What's the alternative? What, we must give a third of our state? This will be just the beginning. We know what a frozen conflict is, we have drawn conclusions for ourselves," said President Zelenskyy.

"We need to work more with air defense partners, unlock the sky, enable our fighters to carry out offensive actions," he added.

The President also denied information about pressure on him from partners to move to negotiations with russia.

"Everyone knows my attitude, which coincides with the attitude of Ukrainian society. No one is putting pressure on me today. All this was at the beginning of the war and before the war. Today, no one from the leaders of the EU, the United States is pressing... So that we now sit down with russia and give something to it - there will be no such thing," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up.