97 people have submitted documents to participate in the competitive selection for the position of the Chairman of the Board of Sense Bank.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Ministry of Finance.

"The selection process for the position of the Chairman of the Board of JSC Sense Bank is at the final stages. A short list of the most suitable candidates is at the final discussion," the ministry said.

Members of the Committee on Appointments and Remuneration under the Supervisory Board of the Bank during the entire competitive selection take an active part in the process of selecting competent and qualified candidates for the final decision of the Supervisory Board.

For the respective purposes, the bank, according to the results of competitive selection, attracted an independent HR agency.

"The Supervisory Board of the bank is satisfied with the course of competitive selection, having received a sufficient number of applications for participation in the selection of the bank's Board Chairman (97 candidates), as well as for two other positions of Board Members - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.

The Supervisory Board hopes to complete competitive selection by the end of 2023.

At the same time, in order to ensure the balance and independence of the relevant process, other information has not yet been disclosed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sense Bank is a system bank and is in the TOP-10 of banks in terms of assets.

Earlier, Sense Bank announced, and then continued accepting documents from candidates for the competition of the Chairman of the Board.

At the end of July 2023, the Ministry of Finance became the owner of Sense Bank and appointed Dmytro Kuzmin as the bank's Board instead of Alla Komisarenko.

And on August 15, it became known that Kuzmin wrote a letter of resignation.

The media reported that Kuzmin decided to quit due to health issues and not too convincing work of the new management.

In March 2023, the National Bank announced that it had received a letter from a potential investor of Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank (Ukraine)), but had not received a corresponding package of documents.

Also in March, the National Bank recognized the business reputation of owners of significant participation (shareholders) in Sense Bank JSC - ABH Holdings S.A. and ABH Ukraine Limited - as flawed.

At the end of May 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on nationalization of the Sense Bank, which belongs to the russian oligarch Mikhail Friedman.

On July 21, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank and buy it for UAH 1.