Finance Ministry becomes owner of Sense Bank and appoints Kuzmin as board chair instead of Komisarenko

The Ministry of Finance became the owner of Sense Bank and appointed Dmytro Kuzmin as the head of the bank's board instead of Alla Komisarenko.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The change in the bank's management took place in connection with the purchase of 100% of the shares of JSC Sense Bank.

In June 2016, Dmytro Kuzmin headed Universal Bank.

Before that, Dmytro Kuzmin worked at Raiffeisen Bank Aval and Citibank.

In 2019, Dmytro Kuzmin participated in the competition for the position of a member of the supervisory board of the state bank as a representative of the Verkhovna Rada, when this competition was held in Oschadbank and Ukreximbank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the NBU approved the trustee of Alfa Bank (Ukraine) Simeon Djankov, who received the right to vote for shares belonging to shareholders whose reputation is recognized as impeccable.

In July 2022, Alfa Bank (Ukraine) decided to change its name to Sense Bank.

In March 2023, the National Bank reported that it had received a letter from a potential investor of Sense Bank (former Alfa Bank (Ukraine)), but had not received the corresponding package of documents.

Also, in March, the National Bank recognized the impeccable business reputation of the owners of significant participation (shareholders) in JSC Sense Bank - ABH Holdings S.A. and ABH Ukraine Limited.

In late May 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the nationalization of Sense Bank, which is owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman.

On July 21, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank and buy it for UAH 1.