President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the request of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, dismissed Major General of the Medical Service Tetiana Ostashchenko from the post of Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video message on Sunday, November 19.

"Today there is an important personnel decision. At the request of the Minister of Defense, the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was replaced. Instead of Major General of the Medical Service Tetiana Ostashchenko, Major General of the Medical Service Anatolii Kazmirchuk, head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital" in the city of Kyiv was appointed as the new Commander," the President said.

According to him, the new appointee faces the task of introducing a fundamentally new level of medical support for soldiers. This should include from quality tourniquets to full digitization and transparency in supply, from quality training to sincere communication with combat medics in those units where medicine is deployed really correctly and really effectively, Zelenskyy emphasized. The President believes that the effective actions of specific units should be extended to all defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, the Ukrainian Pravda publication, citing its sources in the military-political leadership, reported that the Ministry of Defense is discussing the replacement of three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 14, the Ministry of Defense denied information about the dismissal of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on November 4, Zelenskyy dismissed the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Khorenko at the request of Minister Umierov.