The Ministry of Defense is discussing the replacement of three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Pravda reported this with reference to its sources in the military-political leadership.

It became known that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is preparing a submission for the release of three military:

Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tetiana Ostashchenko;

Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi;

Commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev.

It is reported that Ostashchenko will be relieved at the request of paramedics and volunteers.

The reasons for Tarnavskyi's dismissal are not reported, but he is now heading one of the directions of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The reasons for the potential dismissal of Naiev are also not reported, but the Ukrainian Pravda believes that he may become one of the main defendants in the case concerning the defense of the Kherson Region in 2022.

The publication also claims that the issue of resignations of these military was discussed for several months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, Verkhovna Rada Member Volodymyr Ariev (European Solidarity) first stated on Facebook that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a submission to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and then deleted the post about it.