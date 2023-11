Defense Ministry announces that they are not going to fire Commanders Naiev, Tarnavskyi, and Ostashchenko

The Ministry of Defense denies the information about the dismissal of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense does not comment on rumors or unverified information. Everyone is working as usual, decisions are discussed in coordination with the General Staff. The information published by a number of mass media is not true," the Ministry of Defense said.

The Ministry called on the mass media and the public to observe information hygiene.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Pravda publication reported that the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov is preparing an submission for the dismissal of the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Naiev, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, and the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Tetiana Ostashchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov called the announcement of the alleged dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, "another throw-in" from one of the MPs and compared the statement to the work of russian propagandists.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who stated that some MPs, in pursuit of hype, are neglecting national security issues and, demonstrating their irresponsibility and lack of information hygiene, are working for the enemy.

President Zelenskyy dismissed the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Khorenko at the request of Minister Umierov.