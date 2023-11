The Office of the President says that Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko on the proposal of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Roman Mashovets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, announced this to the Ukrainian Pravda.

"According to the law of Ukraine on national security, commanders of types, individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed to the post and dismissed by the President of Ukraine on the proposal of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Such a submission was received by the Office of the President in accordance with the current legislation," said Mashovets.

The corresponding wording is contained in Paragraph 5 of Article 16 of the Law On National Security of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Viktor Khorenko by decree of November 3 and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.