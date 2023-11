Court chooses round-the-clock house arrest to MP Nikolaienko due to fatal accident on Zhytomyr highway

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest to a Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna faction Andrii Nikolaienko, who committed an accident in the Zhytomyr Region, as a result of which a girl was killed.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"The court chose a preventive measure for the MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the SBI said.

Based on the materials of the SBI, the Prosecutor General’s Office served Nikolaienko with a notice of suspicion.

The accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr District, at about 10 a.m. on November 3.

A car driven by the MP hit a pedestrian to death.

Nikolaienko, according to the investigation, contrary to the requirements of the traffic rules, drove with an excess of the permitted speed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for a fatal accident, the MP Nikolaienko can be imprisoned for 8 years.

At the time of the fatal accident, the MP Nikolaienko drove more than 130 km/h. The investigation asked the court to take him into custody without bail.

40 minutes before the fatal accident, the MP Nikolaienko received a fine for speeding. He was driving 162 km/h.

The MP Nikolaienko confirmed that he hit a person to death, and said that he did not violate traffic rules and drove a car in a sober state.