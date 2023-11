40 minutes before the accident that occurred in the Zhytomyr Region and as a result of which an 18-year-old girl died, the car driven by the MP from the Batkivshchyna faction Andrii Nikolaienko exceeded the speed, as a result of which a fine of UAH 340 was generated.

This was reported by the Schemes (Skhemy) project with reference to the service of checking administrative offenses of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

It is reported that, according to the decree on the service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, on the section of the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Zhytomyr Region, the car moved at a speed of 162 km/h, despite the established limit of 110 kilometers per hour. It is noted that it is not known at what speed the car was moving at the time of the accident.

According to the service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, at 9:03 a.m. the cameras recorded the speed at which MP Nikolaienko on a Mercedes-Benz GLE car 300D moved along the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Novohorodetske near Zhytomyr - it was 165 km/h. At the same time, the radar of the Ministry of Interior Affairs system recorded a slightly lower speed - 162 km/h. According to the service, on this section of the route the permissible speed is 110 km/h. Thus, the MP exceeded the speed by 52-55 km/h.

According to the National Police, a fatal accident with the participation of Nikolaienko occurred later - at about 9:45 a.m. in the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr Region - 63 km from the place where the system for fixing violations generated a penalty for speeding.

Schemes report that in total, starting from April 2023, 9 cases of speed violation were recorded on this car in accordance with the Ministry of Interior Affairs service.

Also, Schemes found out that this car belongs to the civilian wife of the MP Kateryna Vaidych, whom Nikolaienko himself indicated in his declaration. It is noted that the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D 2023 was acquired by Vaidych in September of the same year, as evidenced by the register of motor vehicle owners. On the website of the official dealer, the estimated cost of such a new car is from UAH 3 million.

Kateryna Vaidych is co-owner and director of MHP-TRADE FUZZ together with agrarian magnate Yurii Kosiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, Verkhovna Rada Member Andrii Nikolaienko struck a girl dead by a car in the Zhytomyr Region.

The MP himself confirmed that he hit a person with a car to death, while he said that he did not violate traffic rules.