MP Nikolaienko was driving over 130 km/h at the time of fatal road accident, they want to arrest him - sources

Member of Parliament Andrii Nikolaienko, who hit an 18-year-old girl to death on the Zhytomyr highway, was driving more than 130 km/h, they want to take him into custody without the alternative of bail.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"There is an understanding with what speed he was driving, because an investigative experiment was conducted. Now we can say that it is more than 130 km/h. The examination will establish the exact speed," the interlocutor said.

According to him, a court will be held today regarding the selection of a preventive measure for him.

Prosecutors will seek arrest without bail.

According to the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office has already served suspicion to the MP.

The accident happened on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr district, around 10:00 a.m. on November 3.

The car driven by Nikolaienko hit a pedestrian.

An 18-year-old girl died at the scene from injuries.

The MP was served with the suspicion of a violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim, that is, of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 8 years.

A petition was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 40 minutes before the fatal accident, MP Nikolaienko received a fine for speeding. He drove 162 km/h.

Nikolaienko hit a girl to death in the Zhytomyr Region.