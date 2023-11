MP Nikolaienko confirms hitting person with car to death, claims he did not violate traffic rules

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union Andrii Nikolaienko has confirmed that he hit a person with a car to death, while he said that he did not violate traffic rules.

The parliamentarian wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, this is true. Today the worst thing that can happen to the driver happened to me - a person died under the wheels of the car I drove... There was a huge grief, which can no longer be reversed or canceled. Real despair is when you can't influence the situation in any way. My most sincere condolences to the family. I don't know what else to say..." the MP wrote.

Nikolaienko stated that he was sober and did not violate the rules of the road, but the tragedy could not be avoided.

The MP noted that he would contribute to the investigative actions carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation and voluntarily pass all the necessary examinations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday Nikolaienko hit an 18-year-old girl with a car on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr Region.

On October 25, a passenger car drove into two people at a public transport stop.

On August 23, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People Oleksandr Kopylenko was involved in an accident in the Lviv Region.