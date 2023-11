Already the 100th ship has passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the 100th ship passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor - a life-saving export channel for Ukraine, which helped deliver 3.7 million tons of food and goods around the world," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure reported that the movement of ships continues both to the exit and to the entrance to the ports of Great Odesa, despite russia's attack on a foreign ship on November 8.

On November 8, the aggressor state of the russian federation struck the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia with a missile at the time of its call to the port in the Odesa Region. A person was killed, four were injured, among which three are citizens of the Philippines.

On October 27, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost 700,000 tons of grain were exported through the temporary sea corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".

After that, in August, Ukraine opened temporary corridors for merchant ships to leave ports while russia attacks Ukraine's port infrastructure.