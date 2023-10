Almost 700,000 tons of grain was exported along the temporary sea corridor.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during a government meeting on October 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In September, we exported 3.6 million tons of agricultural products. Through Danube ports - almost 2.3 million tons. During the operation of the temporary sea corridor, almost 700,000 tons of grain was exported. We continue its work. We continue to protect and expand the Danube cluster," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Resilient Africa bulk carrier arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first grain ship from Ukraine, which passed through the Black Sea along the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea providing a grain corridor.