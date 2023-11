Movement of ships to Great Odesa ports continues despite russian attack on foreign ship

The movement of ships continues both at the exit and at the entrance to the ports of Great Odesa despite russia's attack on a foreign ship on November 8.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, 6 ships with 231,000 tons of agricultural products on board left the ports of Great Odesa and move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

At the same time, 5 ships are waiting to enter the ports for loading.

"The movement along the "Ukrainian corridor" did not stop despite the systematic attacks of russia on the port infrastructure. Since August 8, 2023, 91 ships have exported 3.3 million tons of agricultural and metal products, 116 ships have entered the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports for loading," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the civilian ship hit by russia on November 8 was supposed to carry iron ore to China.

On November 8, the aggressor state of the russian federation struck the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia with a missile at the time of its call to the port in the Odesa Region.

A person was killed, four were injured, among which three are citizens of the Philippines.