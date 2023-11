In its previous assaults, the aggressor country relied mainly on equipment and lost dozens of tanks and infantry combat vehicles. Now it often has to rely on infantry.

This is written by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On November 11, a military blogger expressed the opinion that the russian strategy of conducting tactical assaults to attack Ukrainian defensive positions in the forest areas of Donbas will not lead to a significant operational breakthrough at the front. He emphasized that it is difficult for russia to provide a large enough number of personnel for an effective frontal offensive necessary for a major advance in Ukraine.

Another military correspondent countered by arguing that russian forces will soon be in "a true renaissance of infantry combat" as there are fewer tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers near the front lines.

The first blogger responded to the comment about the "resurgence of infantry", noting that this testimony reflects negatively on the loss of russian equipment and poor coordination on the front line, which leads to a dependence on assault tactics.

A Telegram channel linked to russian special forces also expressed concern about the reliance on frontal infantry-led attacks that harm all special forces units in Ukraine. Special forces are not designed for infantry-led assaults like conventional russian motorized rifle infantry, and some russian sources express frustration at the consequences of misusing such special forces elements.

Analysts noted that earlier the ISW (Institute for the Study of War) indicated the growing role of frontal attacks under the command of infantry in the russian strategy, probably to compensate for the loss of equipment and the lack of trained personnel. It seems that the russian General Staff is actively using frontal offensives as a dominant tactic in Ukraine, considering them as an important aspect of the strategy to solve "military parity".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the last day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,100 russian invaders. Thus, during the 627 days of the war, the losses of the russian federation amounted to about 311,750 personnel.

Over the past day, the enemy has not given up trying to surround Avdiyivka, although it uses infantry for this purpose with the support of aviation.