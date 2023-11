Enemy attacking from air, trying to help infantry to surround Avdiyivka - General Staff summary

Over the past day, the enemy has not given up trying to surround Avdiyivka, although it uses infantry for this purpose with the support of aviation.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy carried out 1 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 64 rounds from rocket salvo systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, within the framework of the responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out active sabotage actions to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the Kupyansk axis, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG, the enemy unsuccessfully carried out assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Region) and Stelmakhivka and Nadiya (Luhansk Region), where the defenders repelled 7 attacks.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out assault operations near Serebriansk forestry (Luhansk Region) under the cover of aviation, but did not succeed.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Khromove, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka (Donetsk Region), while the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively operate south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and holding on to the positions achieved.

In the area of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy, using aviation, is trying to surround Avdiyivka, but the Ukrainian military successfully defends and inflicts significant losses on the enemy. The attacks on the settlements of Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Region) were unsuccessful, the defenders repelled 18 attacks.

In the Maryinka axis, the enemy, with the help of aviation, unsuccessfully carried out assaults in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka (Donetsk Region), where the Ukrainian military repelled 22 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, the occupiers also, under the cover of aviation, unsuccessfully stormed the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Staromayorske (Donetsk Region), where the defenders repelled 11 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy, again using aviation, attacked near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Region), but did not succeed.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and exhausting it along the entire front line.

In the zone of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the defenders carry out counter-battery fighting and strike at the enemy's rear.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces struck 2 artillery units, 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 means of enemy air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 71 combat clashes took place on the front on Saturday, the defenders repelled 7 attacks in the Kupyansk axis, 10 in the Bakhmut axis, 14 in the Avdiyivka axis, 17 in the Maryinka axis, and 11 in the Shakhtarsk axis.