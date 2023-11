During the last day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,100 russian invaders. Thus, during the 627 days of the war, the losses of the russian federation amounted to about 311,750 personnel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to November 11, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 311,750 (+1,100) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 5,349 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles - 10,073 (+32) units;

artillery systems - 7,559 (+32) units;

MLRS - 881 (+2) units;

air defense systems - 580 (+1) units;

aircraft - 322 (+0) units;

helicopters - 324 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5,632 (+12) units;

cruise missiles - 1,560 (+1) units;

ships/boats - 22 (+2) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9,944 (+19) units;

special equipment - 1,078 (+9) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day the enemy has not given up trying to surround Avdiyivka, although it uses infantry for this purpose with the support of aviation.