Overnight into November 10, the russian occupiers attacked the Cherkasy Region with UAVs. The wreckage of Shahed fell in the private sector in the Zolotonosha area.

This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"The day in the Cherkasy Region began with prolonged air alert. Air defense was working in the region. We have fallen debris of the Shahed in the private sector in Zolotonosha area. As a result, several buildings were damaged," the report says.

It is noted that no one was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers also attacked the Kyiv Region with UAVs at night, and air defense forces worked. All enemy targets were shot down.

We will remind you that on the night of November 10, the russian occupiers launched 2 guided air missiles - Kh-31 and Kh-59 - and 6 Shaheds over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 5 attack UAVs and Kh-59 missile.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, noted that the aggressor state, the russian federation, will probably renew missile attacks on Ukraine with the onset of cold weather. According to him, the enemy has adjusted its tactics and made certain changes in missile strikes.