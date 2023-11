Overnight into November 10, the russian occupiers launched 2 guided air missiles - Kh-31 and Kh-59 - and 6 Shaheds over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 5 attack UAVs and Kh-59 guided air missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Overnight into November 10, 2023, the russian occupiers attacked with attack UAVs and guided air missiles. In total, six attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Krasnodar Krai), one Kh-31 guided air missile and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region," the message says.

It is indicated that the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 5 attack UAVs and 1 guided air missile Kh-59 within the boundaries of the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Kyiv Regions.