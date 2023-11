Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, noted that the aggressor state, the russian federation, will probably renew missile attacks on Ukraine with the onset of cold weather. According to him, the enemy has adjusted its tactics and made certain changes in missile strikes.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"It is clear that the exact decision will be made by the enemy at the last moment, but we now understand that (the russian federation - ed.) has accumulated a total of more than 800 high-precision missiles. They can produce about a hundred different nomenclature per month. Since the last few months actually they used combined strikes, where the missile component was smaller, more emphasis on UAVs, so yes, the enemy has accumulated appropriate reserves," he said.

According to Yusov, this means that probably with the onset of cold weather - precisely in this period, which is associated with a greater load on the energy system - russian missile attacks may be renewed.

"This is, of course, what the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Ukrainian society and the Ukrainian state as a whole are already preparing for," he added.

In addition, Yusov noted that last year the enemy had much more stocks of missile weapons. According to him, despite the fact that production continues, they cannot return to the indicators of last winter and the full-scale invasion.

"Since the enemy used missile strikes mindlessly and massively last time, when the same Surovikin actually destroyed russia's missile arsenal and brought it to a critical level by many indicators, now, obviously, there is an adjustment of tactics and we will see certain changes," explained the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupying army currently has at its disposal about 870 high-precision missiles of various types. The russians have most of the Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles.

It will be recalled that back in September it became known that the russians are conducting reconnaissance of the energy infrastructure in order to plan future attacks.