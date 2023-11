Overnight into November 10, the russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv Region with UAVs, and the air defense forces were working. All enemy targets were shot down.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The night that passed turned out to be restless. Russian invaders attacked our region with UAVs. The air alert lasted for almost an hour and a half. Air defense forces were working in the region. Thanks to their professional work, all enemy targets were shot down," the message reads.

According to Kravchenko, no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into November 10, the russian occupiers launched 2 guided air missiles - Kh-31 and Kh-59 - and 6 Shaheds over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 5 attack UAVs and Kh-59 missile.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, noted that the aggressor state, the russian federation, will probably renew missile attacks on Ukraine with the onset of cold weather. According to him, the enemy has adjusted its tactics and made certain changes in missile strikes.