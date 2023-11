In October, the russian occupiers launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 9 cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed almost all targets.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

So, in October, the enemy launched over the territory of Ukraine:

243 Shahed-131/136, air defense forces destroyed 228;

15 guided air missiles Kh-59, air defense forces destroyed 11;

9 cruise missiles, air defense forces destroyed 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country of russia has spent USD 22.8 billion on missile attacks on Ukraine. For reference, this equates to almost half the value of all US military aid received since February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence reported that russia is stockpiling missiles, probably in preparation for shelling Ukraine in the winter. Last year's attacks may be repeated, but in smaller volumes.

In addition, the Air Force explained that the enemy's recent launch of small groups of Shaheds helps it to draw conclusions about the forces and means of air defense that are in one or another region and plan the next attacks.