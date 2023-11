Russia is stockpiling missiles, probably in preparation for shelling of Ukraine in the winter. Last year's attacks may repeat, but in smaller volumes. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov reported this on the air of the telethon.

He stressed that intelligence has no information on the dates of possible shelling by the invaders, because "the start-up time depends on a living person."

But a spokesman for the Defense Intelligence confirmed that the russians were stockpiling missiles. This is evidenced by breaks in massive attacks.

"Since recently we have seen some breaks in the massive use of missile strikes on Ukraine, yes, there is an accumulation. And the threat of repetition, albeit in smaller volumes, of terrorist missile attacks by the aggressor state on the Ukrainian civil and energy infrastructure in the winter remains," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two Shahed drones and a guided aircraft Kh-59 missile in Ukraine on the night of October 31, the air defense forces destroyed both drones.

In the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions, there were explosions at night. Air defense worked.

Meanwhile, on the night of October 30, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-type attack UAVs and two guided Kh-59 aircraft missiles. Air defense forces shot down all 14 enemy targets.