Russia spent USD 22.8 billion on missile attacks on Ukraine, launching about 100 missiles every month - media

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country russia has spent USD 22.8 billion on missile attacks on Ukraine. To understand, that equates to nearly half the cost of all U.S. military aid received since Feb. 24, 2022.

This is stated in the article of Forbes.

According to the publication, every month the russian occupiers fired about 100 missiles of various types at objects on the territory of Ukraine.

October was an exception - this month russian troops fired 31 missiles, and most attacks were carried out using strike drones.

At the same time, the russians noticeably reduced the frequency of massive missile attacks that Ukrainians could observe last fall and winter.

The last such attack occurred on September 24 this year. Then the invaders fired 43 cruise missiles in Ukraine.

The publication notes that the savings of missiles by russians indicate preparations for winter rocket attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia will not be able to accumulate an "incredible" number of missiles.

Recall that earlier the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that this winter the invaders will try to plunge Ukraine into an absolute blackout.