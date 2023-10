The enemy's recent launch of small groups of Shaheds helps it draw conclusions about air defense forces and equipment located in a particular region, and plan subsequent attacks.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

“A Shahed, we know, is long-range. It is considered as a barraging munition, as a kamikaze drone, as a means that can hit accurately. It has GPS navigation, along which it goes along the route laid by the operator, and can fly far and constantly changing the route," he said.

The speaker explained that even a small number of UAVs, which the enemy uses, conduct maneuvers by the country and determine where they are shot down better and where worse.

"This allows the enemy to draw conclusions about the forces and means that are in a particular region, and take this information into account when planning subsequent attacks. That is, a kind of intelligence function," he said.

Ihnat stressed that even a small number of UAVs - 5 or 6 - are "not just sent to fly" - the enemy sends Shaheds specifically to objects to destroy them.

"Even a small number, 11 or 15, they fly on different routes, almost never fly together - this allows the enemy to collect information important to it regarding forces and means," he emphasized.

That night, the enemy launched 6 Shaheds in Ukraine. As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, five Shahed-136/131 were destroyed within the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, outside the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Region, strikes by Shaheds were recorded, a fire occurred as a result of the hit.