Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi keeps money in accounts in the state-owned PrivatBank, as well as in the Ibox Bank.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As stated in the materials of the case, the suspect Kolomoiskyi uses and keeps money in bank accounts opened in PJSC IBOX BANK and JSC CB PRIVATBANK.

The materials say that he has 23 accounts in these banks.

On September 4, the senior detective of the Main Detective Unit of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES), in agreement with the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office, appealed to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv with a request to impose an arrest on funds with a ban on alienating the funds that are in Kolomoiskyi's current accounts in order to ensure the confiscation of property, as type of punishment.

The investigator's request was granted by the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 6.

In addition, the court granted the prosecutors and investigators in the Kolomoiskyi case access to information about the balance of funds in the accounts and obliged the bank employees to further inform the BES about the balance of funds in the arrested accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court arrested the corporate rights of all companies owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On September 6, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The decision to arrest Kolomoiskyi's property was classified.