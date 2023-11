Overnight into November 1, russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kh-59 guided air missile. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the launch area of the Kh-59 and part of Shaheds is the Kursk Oblast of the aggressor country of the russian federation, the rest of the enemy strike UAVs attacked from the south-eastern direction - Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the russian federation.

During the night attack, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. Strike UAVs were destroyed along the tracking routes by tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down. The Kh-59 guided air missile was also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that Iran has modernized Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Now, their turbojet engine probably won't hum like a moped. However, it is currently unknown whether such "silent" drones have already flown into the airspace of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the russian occupiers had modernized Lancet drones, increasing their flight range by almost two times.