The russian occupation army began using upgraded Lancet attack drones, increasing their range of use to 60-70 kilometers.

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of Espreso.

According to her, recently russian occupiers have become more likely to use attack drones.

The russians, as a rule, launch drones from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Regarding the Lancet drones, Humeniuk confirmed that the russians managed to modernize them, increasing the range.

"Recently, the russians have begun to show the wonders of their technical improvement. Because if earlier these drones floundered at a distance of up to 40 kilometers, now their flight capabilities have increased to 60-70 kilometers," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov announced the creation of an analogue of the Lancet drone in Ukraine.

We also wrote that in September in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Lancet drone control station.