Iran has modernized Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Now, their turbojet engine probably won't hum like a moped. However, it is currently unknown whether such "silent" drones have already flown into the airspace of Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"They may have flown in. There is nothing surprising here that any UAVs of a strike or other type will be modernized. Modernization is carried out directly during the war and there is nothing surprising here," Ihnat said.

According to him, they are testing drones in combat conditions, see its weak and strong points in real anti-aircraft combat and improve them.

But, as the spokesman noted, the noise is not decisive here. Its radar visibility is taken into account more.

"That is, will it be able to be detected by our radar stations and transmit this information in time for destruction. Therefore, composite materials are also used for the manufacture of the fuselage. It becomes less visible and this complicates the work of air defense. But we also receive certain equipment from the West, which can detect air targets more clearly. The IRIS-T radar, which sees the smallest target, does this well," Ihnat explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers modernized the Lancet drones, increasing their flight range almost twice.