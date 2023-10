At the session of the Ternopil Regional Council, they voted to dismiss Mykhailo Holovko from the position of the head of the Regional Council.

The Ternopil Regional Council announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Voting took place in a secret mode.

Members of the council supported this decision unanimously.

51 council members voted for Holovko's dismissal from the post of head of the Regional Council.

Volodymyr Trush, the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, proposed to the Regional Council to appoint Volodymyr Bolieshchuk as the acting head of the Regional Council.

49 council members voted for this decision.

Holovko did not come to the meeting and voting.

After his dismissal, Holovko told reporters that he had been dismissed illegally and that he would seek justice in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to suspend the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, can be sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery.

Head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 800,000.

Holovko and two members of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration demanded a bribe from a volunteer businessman.