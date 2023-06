The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, and two deputies of the Ternopil Regional Military-Civilian Administration, who were detained, demanded a bribe from a volunteer businessman.

This was announced by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, Holovko and two Regional Military Administration managers demanded money from a local businessman and a volunteer to sign acts of construction and repair of infrastructural facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council and to pay the debt owed by the Department of Capital Construction of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to the LLC , for works already completed and accepted in 2022.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration were detained "red handed" immediately after receiving bribes.

The issue of notification of suspicion and selection of preventive measures by detainees is being resolved.

A pre-trial investigation into the specified facts was initiated at the request of a citizen from whom the officials demanded an unlawful benefit.

Investigations are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko on suspicion of bribery.