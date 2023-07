The head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko faces from 8 to 12 years in prison for bribery.

This is evidenced by the sanction of the article of the Criminal Code against which Holovka is charged, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Holovko is suspected of receiving an illegal benefit, namely of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code.

This crime is punishable by deprivation of liberty for a period from eight to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years, with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery, was hospitalized and did not attend the court hearing.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed to the court to suspend the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery, but was released on bail.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office wants to increase the bail for the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko by more than 15 times.

Head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 800,000.