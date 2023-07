The head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of receiving bribes, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 800,000.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

"On the same day when the court made its decision, the bail was paid," the prosecutor's office said.

A bail of UAH 800,000 was made for Holovko.

Also, other suspects in the case - the deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration - were released from the pretrial detention center after posting bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of receiving a bribe, and set bail in the amount of UAH 800,000.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Ihor Demyanchuk, the first deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who is suspected of bribery, and set a bail of UAH 800,000.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, and 2 deputies of the Ternopil Regional Council demanded a bribe from a businessman-volunteer.

According to the investigation, Holovko and two Regional Military Administration’s managers demanded money from a local businessman and a volunteer to sign acts of construction and repair of infrastructural facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council and to pay the debt owed by the Department of Capital Construction of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to the LLC , for works already completed and accepted in 2022.