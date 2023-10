Ukraine will receive missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 kilometers. Deliveries of such missiles are expected in early 2024.

The journalist of the Voice of America Myroslava Gongadze announced this on X, citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to her, the military command of Ukraine held a meeting with representatives of the military command of the partner countries of Ukraine.

“The pace of supplying weapons to Ukraine will not decrease. In January Ukraine will receive new 300 km range missiles,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gongadze added that the missiles, which are expected to be delivered in January, will be equipped with a warhead weighing 100 kilograms.

The interlocutor of the journalist from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not specify which missile is in question.

According to the characteristics that Gongadze named, it can be assumed that Ukraine can receive missiles MGM-140B ATACMS Block 1A Unitary.

It is a modification of the MGM-140B ATACMS Block 1A missile with a cluster warhead, but carries a high-explosive warhead and has a vertical end portion of the flight path.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the first time in history used American ATACMS ballistic missiles.

As part of the Dragonfly special operation, they hit russian combat helicopters at the airports of the occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Recall, on October 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will take place on an ongoing basis.